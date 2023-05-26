May 26: Rays 9, Dodgers 3

Noah Syndergaard allowed six runs, putting the Dodgers in a hole they couldn’t climb out of in a loss to the Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
May 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT
May 26
Rays eat Noah Syndergaard alive to beat Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard was complete overmatched by the Rays on Friday night, continuing a terrible 2023 season for the Dodgers right-hander.
May 26
Dodgers vs. Rays Game I chat
The Dodgers battle the Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
May 26
Dodgers claim Zack Burdi off waivers from Rays
The Dodgers claimed pitcher Zack Burdi off waivers from the Rays before a series between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay on Friday.
May 26
Kershaw activated off bereavement list, Tayler Scott optioned
The Dodgers activated pitcher Clayton Kershaw off bereavement leave and sent reliever Tayler Scott to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
May 26
Dodgers vs. Rays series info
The Dodgers road trip ends in St. Petersburg, Florida to play the Rays in a three-game weekend series at Tropicana Field, a battle between teams with the best records in their respective leagues.