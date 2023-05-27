Busch drives home winner for OKC Dodgers

Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Rancho Cucamonga each won their games by a single run, Great Lakes had comparable laugher with their two-run victory.

Player of the day

Oklahoma City outfielder Jonny DeLuca hit two home runs on Friday night. DeLuca currently sports a 1.021 OPS at Oklahoma City.

DeLuca’s night also included a single and double as he was the only Dodger to have a multi-hit game.

The 24-year old right-handed outfielder is on the 40-man roster and is doing a good job succeeding so far in his stops at Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

A two-homer game from Jonny DeLuca gives him three dingers in two days!



The No. 20 @Dodgers prospect has a 1.021 OPS since being promoted to the @okc_dodgers: pic.twitter.com/KdzbVjQt6I — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 27, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City scored the winning run in the top of the ninth as they won 5-4 over the Sacramento River Cats (Giants). With the game tied 4-4 and one out, Jahmai Jones doubled and Drew Avans singled Jones to third.

Michael Busch followed that with a sacrifice fly that gave the Dodgers the lead and when Nick Robertson finished off the game by striking out the side, the Dodgers got their one-run win.

The offensive star for the Dodgers was Jonny DeLuca who went 4-for-5 with a two home runs and a double.

Robertson is now seven for seven in save opportunities and has 34 strikeouts against six walks in 22⅔ innings pitched this season.

Taylor Scott picked up his second win of the season when he pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Oklahoma City now has a 10½ game lead in their division with a 36-13 record so far in the Pacific Coast League.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers won their fourth in a row by defeating Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals) 4-3 at home on Friday. Catcher Carson Taylor had stolen one base in his previous 177 games in the minor leagues.

But in the eighth inning, Taylor walked with one out. Taylor would soon find himself at third base courtesy of a wild pitch and a balk. Yusniel Diaz would draw a walk putting runners at the corners.

And then on a full count to Josh Stowers, Taylor stole home while Stowers struck out. That run scored without benefit of a ball being put in play would be enough to decide the game.

4 in a row pic.twitter.com/sPrB3ZfeAZ — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 27, 2023

Alec Gamboa followed Nick Nastrani for the Drillers and Gamboa would get the win for his four innings of one-run work. Ryan Sublette continued his strong start with a scoreless inning to get his second save of the season.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons had trailed early, battle back to get the lead only to lose their advantage. But with two runs in the ninth inning, the Loons beat the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) 11-9 to maintain their four-game lead in the Midwest League.

With a two-run lead going to the bottom of the eighth, a Loon throwing error by Alex Freeland who was trying to complete an inning ending double play, would gift the two tying runs for the River Cats.

But then good fortune struck Freeland whose run-scoring triple in the top of the ninth broke the deadlock. That was followed by a run-scoring single by Ismael Alcantara.

OUR GUY @austin2gauthier



Headed to the bottom of the 5th, tied up.

https://t.co/8IyIldy85L pic.twitter.com/Rgei03rCyJ — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) May 27, 2023

Gauthier leads all Midwest League players with a .364 average with a 1.060 OPS. And Aldry Acosta got the win after the blown save in the eighth inning.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes made it dramatic in the bottom of the tenth as they scored two in the tenth inning to walk off Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) 10-9 at LoanMart Field on Friday.

The Quakes had to score in the ninth inning just to make sure there would be a tenth inning. And the tying run came after a third-straight single by the Quakes tied it a 9-9.

The Storm would break the tie with a single run in the top of the tenth. But then in the bottom of the tenth, Chris Newell was the first batter up with the runner on second base.

CHRIS NEWELL WITH A WALK OFF HOMER. QUAKES WIN 10-9!! pic.twitter.com/rkRKJhNw36 — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) May 27, 2023

The game was a back and forth effort with both teams alternating who was ahead.

The Quakes fell behind in the first inning after the Storm scored two in the first inning. But then the Quakes scored four runs in the second to take the lead.

The Storm would tie the game in the fourth and then take a three-run lead in the sixth. The Quakes would score twice in the bottom of the second and scored in the bottom of the ninth to again tie the game.

Transactions

Single-A: Rancho Cucamonga placed right-handed pitcher Christian Romero on the 7-day injured list and right-handed pitcher David Tiburcio was assigned to Rancho Cucamonga from ACL Dodgers

