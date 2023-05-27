 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays

May 27: Dodgers 6, Rays 5

Contributors: Craig Minami and Eric Stephen
Max Muncy homered, doubled, and drove in two runs. Miguel Vargas homered, Freddie Freeman doubled twice as the Dodgers won a nailbiter over the Rays on Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

May 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT