May 27: Dodgers 6, Rays 5

Max Muncy homered, doubled, and drove in two runs. Miguel Vargas homered, Freddie Freeman doubled twice as the Dodgers won a nailbiter over the Rays on Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT
May 26, 2023, 5:02am PDT
-
May 27
Dodgers hold on to get 6-5 win over Rays
Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas each hit solo home runs
-
-
May 27
Julio Urías still has hamstring soreness, will need more time on IL
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías is still experiencing soreness in his injured left hamstring, and won’t be ready once his 15 days on the injured list are up. It further thins the team’s razor-thin pitching depth.
-
May 26
Kershaw activated off bereavement list, Tayler Scott optioned
The Dodgers activated pitcher Clayton Kershaw off bereavement leave and sent reliever Tayler Scott to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
May 26
Dodgers vs. Rays series info
The Dodgers road trip ends in St. Petersburg, Florida to play the Rays in a three-game weekend series at Tropicana Field, a battle between teams with the best records in their respective leagues.