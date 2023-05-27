Dodgers vs. Rays Game II chat

The Dodgers will try to even the series with Clayton Kershaw taking the mound against the Rays.
Starting lineups
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Rays: pic.twitter.com/posRac7kqK— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2023
#Rays lineup vs. #Dodgers, with Glasnow making his season debut: pic.twitter.com/akLHg2VTwd— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 27, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Rays
- Ballpark: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
