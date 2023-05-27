 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Rays Game II chat

By Craig Minami
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers will try to even the series with Clayton Kershaw taking the mound against the Rays.

Starting lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rays
  • Ballpark: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...