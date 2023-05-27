Julio Urías still has hamstring soreness, will need more time on injured list

The earliest possible date Julio Urías could return from the injured list is next Saturday, June 3. But that won’t happen, as the left-hander is still experiencing soreness from his left hamstring strain.

Urías was scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Tropicana Field, but instead threw off flat ground instead. The bullpen session was pushed back, which almost certainly means he won’t be ready to face the Yankees next weekend at Dodger Stadium.

The beat reporters on-site in St. Petersburg have the details.

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts all but rules out Julio Urías returning next weekend against the Yankees. He was supposed to throw a bullpen session today, but that was pushed back to Tuesday because the left-hander felt some discomfort yesterday. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) May 27, 2023

Julio Urías threw a flat ground session, but not a bullpen today. Felt “a little bit of soreness” in his hamstring working out yesterday.



Plan is for him to throw a bullpen on Tuesday, face hitters a few days after that. It means Bobby Miller will get another start. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 27, 2023 #Dodgers Dave Roberts said Julio Urias’ hamstring bothered him during yesterday’s workout. So plans to throw off mound have been pushed back to Tuesday at the earliest. A sim game would have to follow so won’t be ready when eligible June 3 — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 27, 2023

Julio Urías felt soreness in his hamstring yesterday, and didn’t throw his bullpen as expected today



It means he’s still probably another couple weeks from returning



New schedule for him: Bullpen session Tuesday, and sim game several days after that — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 27, 2023

“It’s safe to say that we’re just going to make sure he’s 100-percent ready before he takes the mound again,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday, per SportsNet LA.

Urías was placed on the injured list last Saturday in St. Louis, two days after a start against the Cardinals in which he allowed six runs and four home runs in his three innings. Urías leads the National League with 14 home runs allowed on the season, fueling his 4.39 ERA in 10 starts.

With Urías sidelined for longer than expected, that likely means more starts for Bobby Miller, who won his major league debut on Tuesday in Atlanta. Miller will make his Dodger Stadium debut on Monday against the Nationals, and would line up to face the Yankees next Saturday in Los Angeles.

Urías’ injury further magnifies just how thin Dodgers pitching depth is at the moment. Noah Syndergaard allowed six runs in a loss on Friday to the Rays, raising his ERA to 6.27 in an underwhelming season to date. The right-hander seemed despondent after Friday’s game.

“Just not a lot of positive emotion when I think about pitching in particular. It’s just hard going out there with the weapons I used to have kind of being taken away from you,” Syndergaard said after Friday’s loss to the Rays, per SportsNet LA. “Throwing with what I’m possessing right now aren’t really enough to successfully battle a team like that.”

Michael Grove, who’s been on the injured list with a right groin strain since April 21, is slated to make a second rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday night. Grove is the closest to next in line on the depth chart on the 40-man roster. But the Dodgers also have a slew of highly-performing starting pitchers dominating in Double-A Tulsa.

But it seems, at least at the moment, those non-40-man options aren’t yet under consideration for a call-up. From Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, regarding Syndergaard: