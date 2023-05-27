Dodgers hold on to get 6-5 win over Rays

The Dodgers had one of their most impressive wins this season as they rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Rays 6-5 on Saturday. The win gives them a chance to win the series and finish the road trip on a high note on Sunday.

Caleb Ferguson did not pitch a clean ninth inning but he got the last out on a ground ball that Miguel Vargas was able to catch and get the force out at second base.

Ferguson was the fourth reliever and he saved the game for Yency Almonte who picked up his third win of the year.

The Dodgers took the early lead when Max Muncy destroyed a Tyler Glasnow pitch.

This feels familiar. pic.twitter.com/G96TiTQgc7 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2023

The Dodgers would extend the lead to 3-0 when Muncy doubled home J.D. Martinez and then scored on a wild pitch.

Clayton Kershaw had held the Rays scoreless for three innings but in the fourth inning the Rays scored two runs on a Manual Margot single. And then in the fifth inning, Harold Ramirez gave the Rays their first lead of the game with a two-run home run.

Kershaw would say after the game that he lost command and he’ll need to figure it out before his next start.

In the seventh inning, Miguel Rojas singled and move to second on a wild pitch. Mookie Betts tied the game with a single. Betts would then steal second.

Freddie Freeman got his second double of the game as he drove home Betts as the Dodgers retook the lead.

Vargas would provide what turned out to be a necessary run in the eighth when he hit his fifth home run.

If there is one characteristic of the 2023 Dodgers, they do find a way to win games, it may not be pretty but it has been effective this year.

Saturday particulars

Home runs: Max Muncy (16), Harold Ramirez (8), Miguel Vargas (5)

WP — Yency Almonte (3-0): 1 IP

LP — Colin Poche (3-1): 1 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 strikeout

Sv - Caleb Ferguson (2): ⅔ IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Up next

It will be early wakeup call for Dodger fans on Sunday as they will get started at breakfast time in Los Angeles (8:35 a.m. PDT Peacock). Gavin Stone will finish the road trip for the Dodgers while the Rays have yet to announce their Sunday starter.