May 28: Rays 11, Dodgers 10

Gavin Stone allowed seven runs in only two innings in his third major league start. The Dodgers offense fought back to tie the game, twice, but fell to the Rays in a high-scoring affair on Sunday morning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
Jan 31, 2023, 10:06am PST
May 28
Dodgers lose a wild one to Rays to close out road trip
The Dodgers offense was great, again, but on the mound Gavin Stone was not, again. Los Angeles pitchers had to play catchup yet again and the bullpen was taxed, continuing a two-week pattern.
May 28
Max Muncy exits game with hamstring cramp, MRI Monday
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy left Sunday’s game against the Rays in the third inning with a left hamstring cramp.
May 26
Dodgers vs. Rays series info
The Dodgers road trip ends in St. Petersburg, Florida to play the Rays in a three-game weekend series at Tropicana Field, a battle between teams with the best records in their respective leagues.
January 31
Dodgers-Rays game added to Peacock Sunday morning schedule
The game between the Dodgers and Rays on May 28 at Tropicana Field in Florida will be exclusively broadcast on Peacock, with an 8:35 a.m. PT start, LA’s earliest game of the 2023 season.