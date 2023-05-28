 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays

May 28: Rays 11, Dodgers 10

LA hit season-high 5 home runs but lost

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Gavin Stone allowed seven runs in only two innings in his third major league start. The Dodgers offense fought back to tie the game, twice, but fell to the Rays in a high-scoring affair on Sunday morning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

