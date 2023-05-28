Max Muncy leaves game with left hamstring cramp, will get MRI on Monday

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy left Sunday’s game against the Rays in the third inning with a left hamstring cramp, the team announced.

Max Muncy has felt some cramping in his left hamstring the last couple days — basically bothered him every time his left leg was trailing. Fought to stay in the game. Dave Roberts said he will get an MRI tomorrow. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 28, 2023

Muncy grounded into a fielder’s choice in the top of the third inning, but Brandon Lowe threw errantly into left field, turning a potential double play into no outs and a run in on the play. Muncy advanced to second on the error, but pulled up heading into the bag.

After consultation with Dodgers head athletic trainer Thomas Albert and manager Dave Roberts, Muncy remained in the game to finish out the inning. He advanced to third base on a deep flyout to center field, then scored on another flyout.

Muncy came out of the game between innings, with Chris Taylor — who started in left field — moving to third base, James Outman entering the game in center, and Trayce Thompson moving from center to left.

Muncy homered earlier in the game, one day after hitting a home run and double in Saturday’s win. That snapped an extra-base skid, during which Muncy had two singles in 28 at-bats, with 13 strikeouts.

On the season, Muncy’s 17 home runs are tied with Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler for second-most in the majors, three behind Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.