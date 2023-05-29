Dodgers 2023 season in thirds: The first 54 games

Sunday morning against the Rays was the Dodgers’ 54th game of the season, which means 2023 is now one-third complete, at least for the regular season anyway.

With 32 wins, the Dodgers are on pace for 96 wins. This is the fifth straight year the Dodgers have won at least 32 of their first 54 games.

Dodgers first 54 games, year by year Year W-L Runs for Runs against Run differential BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- Year W-L Runs for Runs against Run differential BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- 2023 32-22 298 248 +50 .239/.328/.455 113 4.50 106 2022 35-19 290 177 +113 .251/.333/.428 116 2.91 73 2021 32-22 282 209 +73 .242/.338/.414 113 3.25 86 2020 38-16 312 193 +119 .255/.337/.472 120 3.08 72 2019 36-18 294 211 +83 .261/.349/.460 118 3.51 85 2018 25-29 231 213 +18 .237/.316/.393 103 3.63 94 2017 33-21 271 185 +86 .258/.340/.428 112 3.20 77 2016 28-26 230 195 +35 .238/.309/.374 92 3.38 85 2015 31-23 245 195 +50 .261/.339/.450 128 3.44 92 2014 29-25 231 191 +40 .257/.324/.415 119 3.48 100 2013 23-31 193 229 -36 .257/.327/.375 100 3.88 108

The Dodgers’ run differential of +50 is their lowest since 2018, but still ranks fifth in MLB at the moment. That’s buoyed by an offense that leads the National League in runs scored (5.52 per game), trailing only the Rangers and Rays among MLB teams.

With 298 runs scored, the Dodgers are tied with the 2006 team for sixth-most through 54 games since moving to Los Angeles in 1958.

Let’s now look at individual statistics for specific groups of players.

2023 first 54 games: Catchers Players GS AB R H 2B HR RBI SB/CS BB SO PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Players GS AB R H 2B HR RBI SB/CS BB SO PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Smith 33 128 26 40 7 7 28 1/0 24 12 159 .313/.415/.531 157 Barnes 21 69 3 6 1 0 3 2/0 8 20 78 .087/.179/.101 -15 Wynns 4 11 0 2 1 0 2 0/0 1 5 12 .182/.250/.273 46 Totals 208 29 48 9 7 33 3/0 33 37 249 .231/.333/.375 97

The absence of Will Smith for 13 games on the concussion injured list is really felt here, with Austin Barnes in the worst hitting slump of his career. When healthy, Smith started 29 of 41 games behind the plate, plus another four times at designated hitter.

2023 first 54 games: Position players Players Starts AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB/CS BB PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Players Starts AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB/CS BB PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Freeman 54-0-0 215 44 72 22 1 9 32 6/1 27 248 .335/.411/.572 163 Betts 14-36-0 197 39 48 14 1 11 31 2/1 33 232 .244/.353/.492 131 Muncy 45-0-2 168 34 35 3 0 17 38 1/2 32 203 .208/.340/.530 131 Vargas 44-0-1 166 26 38 13 2 5 25 2/1 25 196 .229/.333/.422 108 Outman 0-44-1 170 28 40 8 3 9 28 5/1 19 194 .235/.325/.476 117 Martinez 0-0-38 152 23 42 13 2 10 33 0/0 8 165 .276/.315/.586 137 Taylor 23-8-0 122 20 26 6 1 9 21 4/0 9 134 .213/.276/.500 104 Peralta 0-31-3 119 11 26 5 1 2 18 1/1 7 128 .218/.258/.328 58 Heyward 0-25-4 95 17 21 7 0 5 11 1/0 16 115 .221/.330/.453 114 Rojas 29-0-0 103 10 22 4 0 0 3 1/0 6 110 .214/.255/.252 40 Thompson 0-18-0 68 12 10 0 0 5 14 0/0 14 83 .147/.301/.368 89 Busch 4-0-1 19 5 4 0 0 0 2 1/0 4 23 .211/.348/.211 72 Williams 3-0-0 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/0 0 10 .100/.100/.100 -53 Hernández 0-0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0 1 .000/.000/.000 -100 Totals 1,605 269 385 95 11 82 256 25/7 200 1,842 .240/.328/.466

For position players, the starts are broken up into three categories: infield, outfield, and designated hitter. For example, Mookie Betts started 14 games in the infield, 36 games in the outfield, and never at DH, so his starts are displayed as 14-36-0.

Freddie Freeman leads the majors in doubles (22), extra-base hits (32), and times on base (102).

Max Muncy’s 17 home runs are the most by a Dodger in any third of a season since Cody Bellinger hit 19 home runs in the first 54 games of 2019.

Dodgers pitching has been subpar on the whole through the first third of the season, partially due to five starting pitchers missing time on the injured list, and that doesn’t even count Walker Buehler.

As a pitching staff, LA’s 4.50 ERA ranks 22nd in MLB, and their adjusted 106 ERA- (over 100 is below average) is tied for 23rd. The Dodgers’ 248 runs allowed through the first 54 games are their most since 2005, and the sixth-highest since moving to LA.

2023 first 54 games: Starting pitching Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Kershaw 11 6-4 6 62⅓ 55 26/23 8 16 75 3.32 1.139 3.41 Urías 10 5-4 5 55⅓ 53 28/27 14 11 53 4.39 1.157 5.31 May 9 4-1 4 48 29 14/14 1 16 34 2.63 0.938 3.27 Syndergaard 10 1-4 3 47⅓ 57 33/33 7 7 33 6.27 1.352 4.51 Gonsolin 6 2-1 1 29⅔ 16 9/6 4 11 23 1.82 0.910 4.70 Grove 4 0-1 0 16 21 15/15 2 7 14 8.44 1.750 4.66 Stone 3 0-0 0 10 23 17/16 1 7 5 14.40 3.000 5.69 B.Miller 1 1-0 0 5 4 1/1 0 1 5 1.80 1.000 1.89 Totals 54 19-15 19 273⅔ 258 143/135 37 76 242 4.44 1.220 4.23

Clayton Kershaw’s 62⅓ innings and 75 strikeouts are his most in any third of a season since the first 54 games of 2021 (70⅓ innings). In the previous five years, he pitched more innings in any Dodgers third of a season two other times — the final third of 2018 (72 innings), and the middle third of 2019 (65).

2023 first 54 games: Bullpen Pitcher G W-L Sv-BS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G W-L Sv-BS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Phillips 21 1-0 7-1 20⅓ 12 4/4 2 5 25 1.77 0.836 2.99 Graterol 24 2-1 3-1 22⅔ 22 5/5 0 3 18 1.99 1.103 2.10 Ferguson 22 3-0 2-0 19 17 4/3 0 6 23 1.42 1.211 2.29 Almonte 24 3-0 --- 23 23 18/18 4 10 20 7.04 1.435 5.37 Bickford 21 1-2 --- 25 27 19/18 3 13 33 6.48 1.600 3.77 S.Miller 20 1-0 1-0 24 8 7/7 2 16 24 2.63 1.000 4.50 González 14 1-2 --- 14⅔ 9 4/4 1 4 14 2.45 0.886 3.29 Vesia 13 0-2 --- 10⅓ 23 9/9 1 6 15 7.84 2.806 3.38 Bruihl 12 1-0 --- 14⅓ 17 8/8 2 3 13 5.02 1.395 4.13 Jackson 6 0-0 1-0 14⅔ 19 13/13 5 3 13 7.98 1.500 6.36 Suero 4 0-0 --- 6⅔ 4 6/6 2 4 7 8.10 1.200 6.89 Cyr 2 0-0 --- 1⅔ 1 0/0 0 0 2 0.00 0.600 0.89 Covey 1 0-0 --- 4 5 2/2 2 1 3 4.50 1.500 9.04 Reed 1 0-0 --- ⅔ 5 6/6 1 1 1 81.00 9.000 24.29 Williams 1 0-0 --- 1 0 0/0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000 3.29 Totals 186 12-7 14-2 202 192 105 25 75 211 4.59 1.322 4.06

Dodgers relievers have pitched the eighth-most innings (202) in the majors this season, their 186 relief appearances tied for fifth most.

I’m only counting blown saves when a pitcher was used with a reasonable chance to close out the game. The Dodgers had two of those blown saves — Brusdar Graterol on May 3 and Evan Phillips on May 15, both in the ninth inning. The team also technically had three other blown saves, with leads blown in the seventh or eighth inning, by pitchers who were not going to close out the game.

Through the first 54 games of the season, the Dodgers played 19 times against the National League West (12-7), and six interleague games (3-3). Over the next 54 games, which runs through August 4, the Dodgers are scheduled to play 28 games against American League teams and only seven games against their own division.