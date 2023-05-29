Dodgers vs. Nationals series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are back home for the first time in nearly two weeks, and will host the Nationals for three games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Washington is in last place in the National League East, though has a better record on the road (12-13) than at home (11-17).

The Dodgers are 17-7 at home this season, including 11 wins in their last 12 games at Dodger Stadium.

This is the first of two meetings this season between these two teams. The Dodgers head to the nation’s capital in Washington D.C. for a weekend Series from September 8-10.

Monday’s series opener starts one hour early for Memorial Day.

Dodgers vs. Nationals schedule

Monday, 6:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Trevor Williams

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Jake Irvin

SportsNet LA

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Patrick Corbin (L)

SportsNet LA