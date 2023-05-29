May 29: Dodgers 6, Nationals 1

Bobby Miller went six strong innings to win his second straight start, and the Dodgers rallied for six runs in the fifth inning to beat the Nationals on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
May 29
Bobby Miller, Dodgers offense roll sixes to beat Nats
Bobby Miller pitched six strong innings to win for the second time in as many major league starts. The Dodgers backed him with six runs in the sixth inning to beat the Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
-
May 29
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game I chat
The Dodgers take on the Nationals on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
May 29
Dodgers vs. Nationals series info
After the longest road trip of the year, the Dodgers are back home at Dodger Stadium, hosting the Washington Nationals for a three-game series in Los Angeles.