Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 29: Dodgers 6, Nationals 1

J.D. Martinez hit a 3-run home run in the win

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Bobby Miller went six strong innings to win his second straight start, and the Dodgers rallied for six runs in the fifth inning to beat the Nationals on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

May 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT