Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 3: Dodgers 10, Phillies 6

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Once down 5-0, the Dodgers rallied, and Max Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning to beat the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, complete a three-game series sweep and a six-game homestand sweep for Los Angeles.

6 Total Updates Since
Apr 29, 2023, 11:40pm PDT