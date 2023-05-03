May 3: Dodgers 10, Phillies 6

Once down 5-0, the Dodgers rallied, and Max Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning to beat the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, complete a three-game series sweep and a six-game homestand sweep for Los Angeles.
Apr 29, 2023, 11:40pm PDT
May 3
Max Muncy really let it go on his walk-off grand slam
May 3
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game III chat
The Dodgers finish off a three-game series against the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
May 3
Gavin Stone called up from Triple-A, Alex Vesia optioned
The Dodgers called up Gavin Stone to make his major league debut on Wednesday against the Phillies. Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
May 1
Dodgers starting rotation not set in Stone, at least not officially
A look at the Dodgers starting rotation for the upcoming two weeks, including Gavin Stone starting Wednesday, giving Dustin May extra rest, and how things set up for series against the Padres for each of the next two weekends.
May 1
Dodgers vs. Phillies series info
The Dodgers host the Phillies in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles beginning Monday night.
April 29
Report: Gavin Stone will debut Wednesday for Dodgers
The Dodgers plan to call up pitcher Gavin Stone, a consensus top-60 prospect in the sport, to start Wednesday against the Phillies at Dodger Stadium, making his major league debut.