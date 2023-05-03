Dodgers notes: Trea Turner, Brusdar Graterol, Nick Frasso, Jorbit Vivas

Some Wednesday morning Dodgers stories to start your day.

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times has more on the Dodgers not making a contract offer to Trea Turner either before or during free agency.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com in his newsletter picked Dodgers awards for April, including Brusdar Graterol as reliever of the month on the team after a 2.19 ERA in 13 games, with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Both Nick Frasso and Landon Knack made the Baseball America prospect hot sheet for their strong weeks on the mound for Double-A Tulsa. “Knack’s career has somewhat stalled at Double-A,” wrote J.J. Cooper, “but so far this year, he’s showing signs that he has regained his plus control and his hoppy fastball, slider and changeup could help him carve out a big league role.”

Jorbit Vivas’ hot start in Double-A got recognized by Nathan Graham at Baseball Prospectus, who wrote, “he’s impacting the ball with more consistency than previous years and the power numbers are outpacing his previous professional seasons. His below-average throwing arm limits him defensively, but the Dodgers have shown in the past that they will find a spot for advanced bats. “

A handful of reporters at ESPN asked players and managers what they thought of MLB’s new rules changes this year. Rays manager Kevin Cash said, “I’d eliminate the limit on throwovers. I think that’s stupid,” though entering Tuesday Tampa Bay had allowed only 14 steals this season, tied for fifth-fewest in baseball.

Speaking of one of those rules changes — the pitch timer — the average time of a nine-inning game was two hours, 37 minutes through April 30, down from three hours, five minutes at the same time last year. The Dodgers’ four pitch-timer violations tied with the Tigers for fewest in the majors, per Ronald Blum at the Associated Press.