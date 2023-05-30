May 30: Dodgers 9, Nationals 3

Freddie Freeman (who had four hits), J.D. Martinez, and Jason Heyward homered, backing six strong innings by Tony Gonsolin in the Dodgers’ second straight win over the Nationals on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 30
Dodgers power & defense back Gonsolin in win over Natts
Tony Gonsolin escaped with a quality start despite a flurry of hard-hit balls, thanks to strong glove work all around. Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez continued their hot stretches, for another fine Dodgers offensive output.
May 30
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game II chat
The Dodgers take on the Nationals on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
May 30
Gavin Stone optioned, Alex Vesia returns to bullpen
The Dodgers optioned starting pitcher Gavin Stone to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and recalled left-handed reliever Alex Vesia from Triple-A.
May 29
Dodgers vs. Nationals series info
After the longest road trip of the year, the Dodgers are back home at Dodger Stadium, hosting the Washington Nationals for a three-game series in Los Angeles.