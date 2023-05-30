 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers

May 30: Dodgers 9, Nationals 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

Freddie Freeman (who had four hits), J.D. Martinez, and Jason Heyward homered, backing six strong innings by Tony Gonsolin in the Dodgers’ second straight win over the Nationals on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
May 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT