Great Lakes’ Austin Gauthier wins Midwest League player of the week, again

High-A Great Lakes utility man Austin Gauthier was named Midwest League player of the week on Monday, for the week of May 22-28.

Gauthier hit .350/.519/.600 and drove in eight runs on the strength of two doubles and a home run. He also walked seven times and scored six runs. This is the second player of the week this month for Gauthier, who also captured the honor for the week of May 1-7.

The Dodgers signed Gauthier as a non-drafted free agent out of Hofstra in 2021. The 24-year-old is hitting .365/.487/.568 with a 203 wRC+ on the season for the Loons, leading the Midwest League in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS (1.055), and runs scored (39). He’s second in hits (54) and third in walks (36).

His .487 on-base percentage ranks fourth-highest in the minors.

The majority of Gauthier’s starts this season have been at third base, but he’s also started at second base, shortstop, and even left field, the latter for the first time ever. Last week, he started twice each at third base, second base, and left field.

Other players from Great Lakes to win weekly honors this season are pitcher Ben Casparius (April 10-16), catcher Daulton Rushing (April 17-23), pitcher Yon Castro (April 24-30).

