MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

May 31: Nationals 10, Dodgers 6

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Dodgers pitchers allowed five home runs, three off of Noah Syndergaard as the Nationals avoided a sweep on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

May 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT