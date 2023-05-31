May 31: Nationals 10, Dodgers 6

Dodgers pitchers allowed five home runs, three off of Noah Syndergaard as the Nationals avoided a sweep on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
May 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 29, 2023, 5:01am PDT
May 31
Nationals hit five home runs to prevent Dodgers sweep
Noah Syndergaard pitched poorly in about as favorable a matchup as he could ask for, allowing three of the five home runs hit by the Nationals, while the Dodgers struggled with runners in scoring position on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
May 31
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game III chat
The Dodgers take on the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
May 29
Dodgers vs. Nationals series info
After the longest road trip of the year, the Dodgers are back home at Dodger Stadium, hosting the Washington Nationals for a three-game series in Los Angeles.