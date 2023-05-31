Dodgers notes: Alex Vesia, Daniel Hudson, minor league standouts

Alex Vesia is back with the Dodgers after four weeks in Triple-A, called up Tuesday when starter Gavin Stone was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Vesia struggled with a 7.84 ERA in the majors this season, but allowed only one unearned run over his last 9⅓ innings in Triple-A, with 18 strikeouts before getting called back up. Vesia will now hope to reclaim his role as a setup man within the Dodgers bullpen, behind arms such as Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips.

Dave Roberts elaborated on Vesia’s situation with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA prior to Tuesday’s game against Washington:

“He told me that he’s throwing the baseball really well [in AAA]. I think just to get him out of this environment, to get back to his mechanics and throw the baseball the way he’s capable of, and to his credit, he did, so he’s ready to go and very anxious.”

"He's ready to go." Dave Roberts on the return of Alex Vesia and a few pregame notes ahead of Game 2 against the #Nationals. pic.twitter.com/mwkzUxDOEh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 31, 2023

Vesia’s first game back didn’t go well, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, including a home run, while getting only two outs in the seventh inning on Tuesday.

Links

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times provides an update on reliever Daniel Hudson after his recent throwing session:

“He used his entire pitch mix Tuesday and said he came out of it ‘feeling like I’m ready to make that next step.’ That would be returning to Arizona to resume facing hitters this weekend and hopefully begin a minor league rehabilitation stint later in June.”

“‘You know what’s interesting with Freddie is that he’s just as consistent of a player on both sides of the ball, every facet that I’ve ever seen,’ Roberts said. ‘And to be quite honest, I can’t tell he’s on a hot streak. I just feel like when he’s kind of struggling or not getting hits, it’s the same to me. I still think the at-bat quality, the quality of contact is pretty similar.’”