Dodgers on 2023 All-Star ballot, voting rules, schedule & more

Ballots for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game were revealed today, with each team submitting nine position players to vote for to start the midsummer classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 11.

Fans can vote online beginning Wednesday on the MLB app, MLB.com, every team site, and the MLB ballpark app. Just like the last two years, MLB splits voting into two phases.

The first phase of voting runs through 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 22, with fans able to vote up to five times per day. From those votes, the top two players at each position, and the top six outfielders, advance to phase two. The leading vote-getter from the first phase in each league earns an automatic starting spot. Last year, Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña Jr. earned these spots.

All-Star voting Phase 1:

-Voting through June 22, 9 a.m. PT

-Finalists revealed at 3 p.m. (MLBN)

-Top vote-getter in each league starts Phase 2:

-Voting from June 26-June 29

-Starters revealed at 4 p.m. (ESPN) Pitchers & reserves:

-Players pick 5 starters, 3 relievers, 9 position players

-Commissioner picks 4 pitchers, 2 position players

Per the collective bargaining agreement, the top-three vote getters at each position in each league in the first phase of voting will be compensated. For non-outfielders, the most votes at a position gets $15,000, second-most votes gets $5,000, and third-most gets $2,500. The top three outfielders in phase one voting in each league will receive $15,000 each.

Vote totals reset for the second phase, which starts on Monday, June 26 at 9 a.m. PT and ends on June 30, also at 9 a.m. PT. Fans can only vote once per day during this phase. Last year, Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were the two Dodgers who advanced to phase two, and both were voted to start the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Teams submit their nine players for the All-Star ballot, which for many positions is obvious. But there are a few actual choices to be made. Chris Taylor is on the ballot as the Dodgers shortstop, not Miguel Rojas, for instance. And Jason Heyward is the team’s third outfielder on the ballot along with Betts and James Outman. David Peralta didn’t make the cut.

Dodgers on the All-Star ballot