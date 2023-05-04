Dodgers minors: Jerming Rosario, Jonny DeLuca, Austin Gauthier

Three of four Dodgers affiliates won on Wednesday, including a pair of one-run victories.

Player of the day

Jerming Rosario allowed one run in five innings, continuing his quietly strong start to the season for Rancho Cucamonga. The right-hander walked four but only allowed two singles and struck out four.

Rosario, who turns 21 on Monday, has a 3.00 ERA with 28 strikeouts and seven walks in 21 innings. This is a repeat year for Rosario with the Quakes, but his strikeout rate is up from 27.7 percent to 31.8 percent, and his walk rate is down from 14.9 percent to 8.0 percent, allowing just one home run in 89 batters faced.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Tyler Cyr allowed a tie-breaking two-run eighth inning home run to Preston Tucker in Oklahoma City’s loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres). It was Tucker’s second home run of the game.

Yonny Hernández had a double and sacrifice fly for OKC, driving in three. Jahmai Jones had two hits, including a triple. Devin Mann hit another double, his 16th of the season and 13th double in his last 15 games.

Double-A Tulsa

Jonny DeLuca homered, then delivered the walk-off hit to cap the Drillers’ comeback win over the San Antonio Missions (Padres). DeLuca had three hits — his third straight three-hit contest — including a home run and a double. He would have had a second double except his ninth-inning game-winner came with the bases loaded in a tie game, so hitting it off the left field wall didn’t earn him that extra base.

Today's @918Chiro Play of the Game goes to none other than DeLuca's walk off win pic.twitter.com/GPM0gSrkuO — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 3, 2023

Tulsa entered the ninth down a run, but after a one-out single by Eddys Leonard, San Antonio closer Nick Hernandez walked three straight batters to force home the equalizer.

Nick Nastrini allowed only one hit and an unearned run in his five innings. He was struck on the arm by a batted ball that ricocheted to Leonard for the first out of the fifth inning. Nastrini stayed in the game to finish the frame, striking out his final batter, throwing 65 pitches in total.

River Ryan followed on the mound with four strikeouts in three innings, allowing only a solo home run.

High-A Great Lakes

Third baseman Austin Gauthier continued his hot start with three hits and four RBI in Great Lakes’ blowout of the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals). Gauthier doubled and walked twice, and is hitting .431 on the season.

Centerfielder Jake Vogel had two singles, a double, a walk, and drove in three runs.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski walked five of his 16 batters faced, allowed three hits, and didn’t strike anyone out in his start, but somehow only allowed one run in his eight outs, and that came on a fielding error. Reliever Julian Smith stranded two of Wrobleski’s runners with a strikeout to end the third inning. Wrobleski entered Wednesday having struck out a third of his hitters faced, yet fanned none, and his five walks matched his season total to that point.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Behind Rosario’s start and a lead gained in the middle innings, the Quakes held on to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Rancho Cucamonga only had four hits, including a home run by Nick Biddison, who started at third base and later moved to right field. Biddison’s homer was an inside-the-park job:

Inside-the-park homer alert @Dodgers' 2022 4th-round pick Nick Biddison goes on a mad dash around the bases for the @RCQuakes: pic.twitter.com/HnXO7BNL5j — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 4, 2023

Chris Newell had an RBI double.

Justin Bruihl, moved to Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, pitched a scoreless sixth inning with a strikeout. With the Dodgers playing in San Diego this weekend, the left-hander is ready at a relative moment’s notice should the major league team need a reliever.

Transactions

Triple-A: Alex Vesia was optioned to Oklahoma City, and Gavin Stone was called up to make his major league debut. Pitcher William Cuevas was activated off the temporary inactive list to start. Jimmy Nelson’s minor league rehab assignment was stopped on Tuesday, after he appeared in one game last week for Oklahoma City, throwing a scoreless inning.

