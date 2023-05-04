Dodgers vs. Padres series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Padres meet for the first time with a three-game set beginning Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego, the first of two consecutive weekend series between the two National League West contenders, with May 10-12 coming at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers re-ordered their rotation after the off day, with Clayton Kershaw starting the opener on Friday night, on five days rest. It’s Kershaw’s first start of May after winning National League pitcher of the month with a 5-1 record and 1.89 ERA in April.

Dustin May starts Saturday, getting a week of rest after throwing a career high 104 pitches on April 28. Julio Urías gets the series finale on Sunday night.

The series finale will be televised exclusively on ESPN, with Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez on the call. During the game, Mookie Betts will wear a microphone and be interviewed during the game. Betts was also interviewed during a Dodgers-Padres game on ESPN last September 4 in Los Angeles.

Dodgers vs. Padres schedule

Friday, 6:40 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Joe Musgrove

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 5:40 p.m. PT

Dustin May vs. Yu Darvish

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 4:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Blake Snell

ESPN