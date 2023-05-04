Dodgers notes: Homestand sweep, Max Muncy, Gavin Stone, Padres series

For the first time this season, the Dodgers completed a perfect homestand, as they swept both the Cardinals and Phillies for a six-game win streak and first place in the National League West.

Max Muncy’s walk-off grand slam completed the homestand, during which they outscored St. Louis and Philadelphia 50-17 in six games.

After Thursday’s off day, the Dodgers take that win streak into San Diego for a weekend series at Petco Park against the Padres. It’s the first of two consecutive weekend series between the division rivals.

