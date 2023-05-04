Dodgers notes: Homestand sweep, Max Muncy, Gavin Stone, Padres series

For the first time this season, the Dodgers completed a perfect homestand, as they swept both the Cardinals and Phillies for a six-game win streak and first place in the National League West.
Max Muncy’s walk-off grand slam completed the homestand, during which they outscored St. Louis and Philadelphia 50-17 in six games.
After Thursday’s off day, the Dodgers take that win streak into San Diego for a weekend series at Petco Park against the Padres. It’s the first of two consecutive weekend series between the division rivals.
Links
- After Max Muncy’s grand slam on Wednesday, Dave Roberts said, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, “Guys feed off Max and what he’s doing in the batter’s box. That’s just the truth.”
- Gavin Stone reflected on his major league debut, and the nearly three-year journey from getting drafted to joining the Dodgers. From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register: “It’s been a crazy ride from 2020 to now. I can’t believe it. Hopefully, I can make it a long career.”
- The Dodgers lined up Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Julio Urías to start in San Diego, which prompted Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times to write, “The reasons for the Dodgers to want to manufacture an advantage are obvious: They’re not as good as they used to be. The underperforming Padres might have the better team on paper for the first time since Andrew Friedman moved to Los Angeles.”
- The Dodgers entered the season struggling to find an identity for themselves, but their recent winning streak has helped them establish a definitive clubhouse culture, and the results are showing. Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider takes a look at what the Dodgers have done to elevate themselves to the top of the division.
