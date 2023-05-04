 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers-White Sox game on June 14 will be televised exclusively by ESPN

By Eric Stephen
The Dodgers’ in-person Tim Anderson scouting series will include a nationally-televised game on ESPN. LA’s game against the White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, June 14 will be televised exclusively by the network.

It’s the middle game of a three-game series against the White Sox in Los Angeles.

Dodgers-White Sox is the second game of an ESPN doubleheader that night, with the network also exclusively broadcasting Yankees at Mets earlier in the evening, part of a rare handful of non-Sunday exclusive broadcasts for the network.

No word yet on the announcers for the Dodgers-White Sox game, but reporter Alden Gonzalez said he’d be a part of the broadcast from Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have two other exclusive ESPN games during the first half of the season, both on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’this weekend (May 7) against the Padres in San Diego, and June 4 against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

That series is the first visit by the White Sox to Dodger Stadium since 2017. The Dodgers are 13-15 against Chicago all-time in interleague play, but have won six of the last seven matchups dating to 2017.

