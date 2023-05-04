Dodgers-White Sox game on June 14 will be televised exclusively by ESPN

The Dodgers’ in-person Tim Anderson scouting series will include a nationally-televised game on ESPN. LA’s game against the White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, June 14 will be televised exclusively by the network.

It’s the middle game of a three-game series against the White Sox in Los Angeles.

Dodgers-White Sox is the second game of an ESPN doubleheader that night, with the network also exclusively broadcasting Yankees at Mets earlier in the evening, part of a rare handful of non-Sunday exclusive broadcasts for the network.

No word yet on the announcers for the Dodgers-White Sox game, but reporter Alden Gonzalez said he’d be a part of the broadcast from Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have two other exclusive ESPN games during the first half of the season, both on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ — this weekend (May 7) against the Padres in San Diego, and June 4 against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

That series is the first visit by the White Sox to Dodger Stadium since 2017. The Dodgers are 13-15 against Chicago all-time in interleague play, but have won six of the last seven matchups dating to 2017.