 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: OCT 11 NLDS Padres at Dodgers

Remembering the 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers

60th anniversary of a championship season

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

It’s the 60th anniversary in 2023 of one of the most memorable teams in the history of the Dodgers. In 1963, the club’s sixth season in Los Angeles and second year at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers won 99 games and swept the hated Yankees in the World Series.

All year long, we will look back at the season week by week, including celebrating special moments along the way.

Tommy Davis won his second straight batting title, and Sandy Koufax threw his second career no-hitter, en route to winning his first Cy Young Award.

Here’s a link to every story looking back at the 1963 Dodgers team, which we will update throughout the year:

5 Total Updates Since
Apr 6, 2023, 7:46pm PDT