Rockies claim Austin Wynns off waivers from Dodgers

The Rockies on Thursday claimed catcher Austin Wynns off waivers from the Dodgers, the third National League West team for Wynns already this season.

Wynns was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, after filling in as the backup catcher for Los Angeles while Will Smith missed 13 games on the concussion injured list.

After signing as a free agent with the Dodgers on April 16, Wynns started four games behind the plate, and played in five games. He had two hits in 11 at-bats, including a two-run double, plus a walk. Wynns also played for the Giants this season, striking out in both at-bats in his only game for San Francisco.

If Wynns gets into a game for Colorado, he’d be the first player ever to play for the Dodgers, Giants, and Rockies in the same season. He’d be the 14th player to play for all three teams in a career.

The 32-year-old Wynns is a career .229/.273/.334 with a 67 OPS+ and 12 home runs in 186 games in parts of five seasons with the Orioles, Giants, and Dodgers.