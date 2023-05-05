May 5: Padres 5, Dodgers 2

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice off Clayton Kershaw, who walked five batters, his most in four seasons. Dodgers pitchers walked 11, and the offense had no answer for Yu Darvish in the Padres win on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
May 3, 2023, 3:12pm PDT
May 5
Tatis homers twice, Dodgers pitchers walk 11 in loss to Padres
May 5
Dodgers vs. Padres Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Padres on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego, the first meeting of the season between the two National League West rivals.
May 5
Dodgers add Suero to bullpen, option Stone
The Dodgers called up Wander Suero to join their bullpen, and optioned starter Gavin Stone after making his major league debut.
May 4
Dodgers vs. Padres series info, Petco Park edition
The Dodgers play the National League West rival Padres in a three-game series at Petco Park in San Diego, the first meeting of the year between the two playoff hopefuls.
May 4
Dodgers & Padres meet on the upswing after slow starts
The Dodgers and Padres started off 2023 slowly, but both teams are playing much better lately heading into the first of two consecutive weekend series between the two National League West rivals.
May 3
Noah Syndergaard gets a ‘reset,’ won’t start in San Diego
After a 6.32 ERA through six starts, Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard won’t start during the upcoming weekend series against the Padres, instead working on fine-tuning things mechanically before returning to the rotation.