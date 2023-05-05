 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

May 5: Padres 5, Dodgers 2

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice off Clayton Kershaw, who walked five batters, his most in four seasons. Dodgers pitchers walked 11, and the offense had no answer for Yu Darvish in the Padres win on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

