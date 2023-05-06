May 6: Dodgers 2, Padres 1

Dustin May pitched six scoreless innings, Chris Taylor homered, and Evan Phillips struck out three to close out the Dodgers’ nailbiter over the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 4, 2023, 11:03am PDT
May 4, 2023, 11:03am PDT
-
May 6
May throws six shutout innings and Taylor homers to even series
Evan Phillips closes out game with three strikeouts in the ninth
-
-
May 4
Dodgers vs. Padres series info, Petco Park edition
The Dodgers play the National League West rival Padres in a three-game series at Petco Park in San Diego, the first meeting of the year between the two playoff hopefuls.
-
May 4
Dodgers & Padres meet on the upswing after slow starts
The Dodgers and Padres started off 2023 slowly, but both teams are playing much better lately heading into the first of two consecutive weekend series between the two National League West rivals.