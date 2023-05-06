 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

May 6: Dodgers 2, Padres 1

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
Dustin May pitched six scoreless innings, Chris Taylor homered, and Evan Phillips struck out three to close out the Dodgers’ nailbiter over the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

May 4, 2023, 11:03am PDT