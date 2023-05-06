Bobby Miller gives up seven runs in loss to El Paso

Bobby Miller’s second outing this season was unfortunately very short. After giving up a single run in the first inning, Miller allowed a two-run homer to start the bottom of the second. Then back-to-back errors meant a strike out and caught stealing still left one runner on base.

Miller would then issue a walk followed by two more hits. That ended Miller’s start but the damage continued as all those runners would score before OKC could close the second inning.

The final line for Miller was 1⅔ innings, seven runs (three earned), five hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Player of the day

Emmet Sheehan had an excellent start in the first of two Tulsa Driller wins on Friday. Sheehan pitched five scoreless innings where he struck out eight and scattered three hits.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

As noted, the OKC Dodgers were on the wrong end of a 7-1 score after two innings. The Dodger bullpen did a great job by keeping the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) from scoring anymore runs but that lead proved too much as the Dodgers fell to the Chihuahuas 7-4 on Friday.

Four Dodger relievers, Justin Hagenman, Adam Kolarek, Mark Washington and Taylor Scott each struck out two in their appearances.

Drew Avans had three hits, including a double and home run. Devin Mann hit his 17th double while Ryan Ward a two-run scoring base hit.

Double-A Tulsa

The Tulsa Drillers won both their regularly scheduled game and also their make-up game against San Antonio Missions (Padres) behind excellent pitching.

In their regularly scheduled game, Emmet Sheehan pitched five scoreless innings to get his second win of the season. The Drillers won 4-0 as three pitchers gave up just three hits and two walks to the Missions.

The Drillers got home runs from Imanol Vargas and Jose Ramos to contribute three of the four runs they scored.

In the make-up game, Landon Knack and John Rooney combine to give up just one run in the Drillers 2-1 win over the Missions in seven innings.

Knack started and pitched 5⅓ innings of one-run baseball. John Rooney got the win for his 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Carson Taylor hit a solo home run to provide the first run for the Drillers. And it was Andy Pages doubled home the eventual winning run in the sixth inning.

High-A Great Lakes

After both teams were scoreless through six innings, the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) pushed across seven runs over the final three innings to win 7-0 over the Loons.

Orlando Rene Ortiz-Mayr was solid with five scoreless innings for the Loons. He gave up a hit and a walk while striking out five. Reinaldo De Paula was fine in the sixth inning but in the seventh, an error, four walks and a catcher’s interference gave the River Bandits the opportunity to score and they did with four runs across.

Meanwhile, the Loons could only muster one hit on Friday while striking out 12 times against River Bandit pitching.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) scored multiples of runs to win 12-5 over the Quakes on Friday.

Both Darlin Pinales and Kelvin Ramirez gave up five runs in their outings. Dayton Dooney had a pair of run-scoring singles.

Sauryn Lao pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings for the Quakes.

Transactions

Triple-A: Justin Bruihl assigned to Oklahoma City from Rancho Cucamonga. Gavin Stone optioned to Oklahoma City. Wander Suero was called up to the majors.

Double-A: Pitcher Carlo Reyes transferred to the development list. Infielder Kody Hoese activated from the 7-day injured list.

Low-A: Pitcher Jared Karros was activated from the 7-day injured list.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule