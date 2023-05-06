Dodgers vs. Padres Game II chat

In the hyped up first matchup between the Padres and Dodgers of 2023, Clayton Kershaw walked five and served up two home runs to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 5-2 loss at Petco Park, snapping the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak. Dustin May looks to help the Dodgers even up the series when he goes to work in game two Saturday night in San Diego.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Tatis Jr.
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Machado
|C
|Smith
|LF
|Soto (L)
|3B
|Taylor
|SS
|Bogaerts
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Carpenter (L)
|2B
|Vargas
|1B
|Cronenworth (L)
|CF
|Outman (L)
|2B
|Kim
|LF
|Thompson
|CF
|Grisham (L)
|SS
|Rojas
|C
|Sullivan (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Padres
- Stadium: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
