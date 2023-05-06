 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres Game II chat

By Stacie Wheeler
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

In the hyped up first matchup between the Padres and Dodgers of 2023, Clayton Kershaw walked five and served up two home runs to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 5-2 loss at Petco Park, snapping the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak. Dustin May looks to help the Dodgers even up the series when he goes to work in game two Saturday night in San Diego.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
RF Betts RF Tatis Jr.
1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado
C Smith LF Soto (L)
3B Taylor SS Bogaerts
DH Muncy (L) DH Carpenter (L)
2B Vargas 1B Cronenworth (L)
CF Outman (L) 2B Kim
LF Thompson CF Grisham (L)
SS Rojas C Sullivan (L)
Dustin May (R) vs. Blake Snell (L) on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Padres
  • Stadium: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

