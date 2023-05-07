 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

May 7: Dodgers 5, Padres 2 (10 innings)

Contributors: Craig Minami and Eric Stephen
/ new

Mookie Betts homered off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning to send the game into extras. Dodgers rookies Matt Busch (RBI single) and James Outman (two-run home run) provided the winning margin in the 10th to beat the Padres on Sunday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

4 Total Updates Since
Jan 17, 2023, 9:52am PST