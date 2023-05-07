May 7: Dodgers 5, Padres 2 (10 innings)

Mookie Betts homered off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning to send the game into extras. Dodgers rookies Matt Busch (RBI single) and James Outman (two-run home run) provided the winning margin in the 10th to beat the Padres on Sunday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
May 7
Betts and Outman hit late homers in Dodger win
Dodgers take the series with their 5-2 victory
May 7
Dodgers vs. Padres Game III chat
The Dodgers and Padres play on Sunday night at Petco Park in San Diego, the series finale televised exclusively on ESPN.
May 4
Dodgers vs. Padres series info, Petco Park edition
The Dodgers play the National League West rival Padres in a three-game series at Petco Park in San Diego, the first meeting of the year between the two playoff hopefuls.
January 17
Dodgers-Padres on Sunday, May 7 is an ESPN game
The Dodgers and Padres will play Sunday, May 7 at Petco Park in San Diego, a game televised exclusively by ESPN for ‘Sunday Night Baseball.’