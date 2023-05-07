Dodgers notes: Clayton Kershaw, Petco Park scoreboard, Kyle Hurt

After Saturday’s Dodgers win to even their series in San Diego, let’s look at a few stories on Sunday morning to finish off the week.

At the conclusion of Friday night’s Padres win over the Dodgers, the left field video board at Petco Park showed a meme of Clayton Kershaw with fake tears, after he allowed four runs and couldn’t get out of the fifth inning. Kershaw after seeing the video on Saturday had the reaction you might expect from him.

#Clayton Kershaw on crying meme posted by #Padres last night: “I don’t think I’m going to take the bait on this one. … You don’t like it, pitch better. I don’t think they do that if we win.” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 6, 2023

#Padres put a crying Clayton Kershaw photo onto the Jumbotron after the win: pic.twitter.com/2sj8QX1EzF — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 6, 2023

Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register has more on Kershaw taking the high road, in article form.

Kyle Hurt has yet to allow an earned run in 12⅔ innings this season for Double-A Tulsa, with 21 strikeouts and four walks. The right-hander made a few small adjustments that led to improvements over last year, as Josh Thomas as Dodgers Digest explains. Hurt starts Sunday for Tulsa against San Antonio, with an 11:05 a.m. PT first pitch.

The Dodgers have a few job openings in research and development, as noted by David Appleman at FanGraphs.

The story of how White Sox High-A affiliate Winston-Salem changed their name for one night Saturday from the Dash to the Hyphens. Stephanie Sheehan at MLB.com details this tale of grammar pedantry.

Here’s Chris Taylor’s postgame reaction after his two-run home run provided all the Dodgers’ offense on Saturday night: