Betts and Outman hit late homers in Dodger win

In a game that saw the Padres lead from their second batter of the game until they had two outs in the top of the ninth, the Dodgers rallied to win 5-2 in ten innings.

Josh Hader had only given up one run this season and had a 10-game scoreless streak when he took the mound to close the game. After retiring the first two hitters, Mookie Betts came to the plate. Betts was able to work the count into his favor and he was able to take a healthy cut on the 3-1 pitch.

And James Outman pads the @Dodgers' lead with his eighth HR! pic.twitter.com/5Kq0sWJaMq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 8, 2023

Freddie Freeman would make the last out but the Dodgers now had new life.

Caleb Ferguson pitched the bottom of the ninth and he struck out two while retiring the Padres in order.

This was the first time this season that the Dodgers were playing in extra-innings. Freeman was placed on second and for awhile, it looked like he would not be scoring.

With two outs and Freeman still on third, Michael Busch produced a line drive single to give the Dodgers a one-run lead.

Busch would take second on a balk and then James Outman gave the Dodgers their biggest lead of the weekend.

With the three-run lead, Evan Phillips was able to attack the top of the Padres order. Tatis, Jr. flew out to deep center and Manny Machado struck out. For the last out, Juan Soto grounded to Freeman and Phillips recorded the final out.

Starting pitchers - one had everything working, the other had to work

Joe Musgrove pitched five scoreless innings and was barely touched. He gave up his first hit on Chris Taylor volley into right field and the Dodgers were never really close to scoring.

In the top of the sixth, Musgrove finally gave up a run when Juan Soto dropped Freddie Freeman’s fly ball for a two-base error. Will Smith followed up with a run-scoring double which brought the Dodgers within a run and sent Musgrove to the clubhouse. The Dodgers would eventually load the bases but David Peralta popped up to end the threat.

Julio Urías was pushed around in the first inning but some of that was due to outfield misplays by the two Dodger ultimate heroes, James Outman and Mookie Betts.

Tatis Jr. hit a fly ball to center where Outman went back instead of reading it correctly. Outman dove and ball hit his glove but he could not control it and the scorer gave him a leadoff double.

Machado hit a no-doubt double to right to score Tatis Jr. and would move to third on a fly out. Xander Bogaerts hit another fly ball to right and Betts went back and then jumped. Again the ball hit his glove and fell out. The scorer again gave the hitter a double.

Machado would have scored anyway and Urías would get out of the inning but it was a rough start for the Dodgers.

Bullpen gets the job done

Urías battled, getting to the sixth inning but he was taken out with two on and two outs.

After the busy first inning, Urías kept the Padres off the scoreboard. The final line for Urías was 5⅔ innings pitched, 2 runs, 8 hits, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

Yency Almonte got the last out and then got all three Padres he faced in the seventh inning. Victor Gonzalez gave up an infield single but otherwise got the other three hitters he faced in a scoreless eighth inning.

As noted, Ferguson, who got the win, retired three Padres in order. And Phllips also faced the minimum in picking up the save.

Sunday’s particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (6), James Outman (8)

WP — Caleb Ferguson (2-0): 1 IP, 2 strikeouts

LP — Brent Honeywell (2-1): 1 IP, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts

SV — Evan Phillips (5): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

The Dodgers will head to Milwaukee to begin a three-day series against the Brewers on Monday. Tony Gonsolin will go against Freddy Peralta. First pitch will be at 4:40 p.m. PDT and you can watch on SportsNet LA (MLB Network - out of network only).