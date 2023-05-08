Dodgers minors: Yeiner Fernandez, Devin Mann doubles, Ben Casparius

A busy Sunday in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

Great Lakes catcher Yeiner Fernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, driving in four runs in Sunday’s win. It was the seventh multi-hit game of the season and second straight for the 20-year-old, who has split time behind the plate with Dalton Rushing and also saw time at designated hitter and second base for the Loons.

Fernandez drove in six runs in the last two games and on the season is hitting .321/.404/.464 with 17 RBI in 22 games.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City scored four runs in the top of the first inning but lost by four to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres). Sunday’s game featured 18 combined runs, none scored after the fifth inning.

Devin Mann hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot in the first inning on Sunday. But he also added yet another double, his 19th of the season, eight more than any other player in the minors.

Devin Mann is having himself a day, adding a RBI double to his three-run homer!



He now is up to 19 doubles this season, leading all players in the Minors.



Patrick Mazeika follows with a RBI single, and the Dodgers are back within 9-7. pic.twitter.com/kHNE1Xa4Ao — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 7, 2023

Mann has 16 doubles in his last 18 games. The last time a major league player had that many doubles in an 18-game stretch was in 2007, when Aaron Rowand did so for the Phillies.

Ryan Ward had three hits for Oklahoma City.

Andre Jackson pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in relief. He was followed by Alex Vesia, who struck out all three batters he faced in his most promising outing of what has been a trying season.

Heck of a bounce back outing by Alex Vesia today after a tough one Thursday.



Struck out all 3 batters. Fastball at 94-96 and just looked like it was coming out with much more life. #Dodgers — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) May 7, 2023

Double-A Tulsa

A five-run fourth inning was enough for Tulsa to snap its six-game win streak in a loss to the San Antonio Missions (Padres).

Kyle Hurt struck out five in the first two innings and didn’t allow a run in his first three innings, but then allowed his first earned runs of the season in the fourth. With one out in the frame, Hurt allowed back-to-back singles before Luis Aviles Jr. took him deep for a three-run home run to end his day. San Antonio added two more runs in the inning thanks to two walks and two singles off Jack Little, and a walk off Alec Gamboa.

Gamboa struck out two and didn’t surrender a hit in seven outs of scoreless relief to keep the Drillers close.

Eddys Leonard homered on Sunday, continuing a strong series for the shortstop. He entered this week with only nine hits, all singles, in 70 at-bats (.129) and no runs batted in. But in six games against San Antonio, Leonard had 10 hits in 20 at-bats with two home runs and four doubles, driving in six runs.

Jose Ramos also homered and had two hits Sunday.

High-A Great Lakes

Fernandez and Austin Gauthier combined for half of the Loons’ 14 hits in a win over the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals).

Gauthier continued his romp through the Midwest League with a triple and two singles, scoring three runs. In six games against Quad Cities, Gauthier had 11 hits in 19 at-bats with four extra-base hits, eight RBI, nine walks, and six runs scored. On the season, the infielder is hitting .429/.533/.607.

Ben Casparius struck out a career-high nine in five innings, allowing two runs to earn the win. The right-hander leads Dodgers minor league pitchers Double-A and below (Triple-A started a week earlier) with 28⅓ innings pitched this season.

Dalton Rushing, the designated hitter on Sunday, walked three times and doubled.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes scored four runs in the top of their ninth to widen their seemingly insurmountable lead to 9-3. Only it wasn’t insurmountable, as the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) scored seven runs in the ninth to stun Rancho Cucamonga.

Madison Jeffrey started the ninth but allowed three singles and two walks to his six batters faced. He left with a 9-5 lead but the bases were loaded with one out. Lucas Wepf walked in a run, then got the second out on a sacrifice fly, trimming the lead to 9-7. Then Albert Fabian took him deep for a walk-off three-run home run.

Down 9-3 in the bottom of the 9th, Albert Fabian put an exclamation point on a 7-run 9th inning with a 3 RBI home run to win the game!!!#StormWin pic.twitter.com/8vIWm02Cmb — Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball (@Storm_Baseball) May 7, 2023

Peter Heubeck allowed a first-inning home run followed by a single and stolen base with one out, but he stranded that runner and didn’t allow another hit in his four innings, striking out five with two walks and just the lone run allowed.

Transactions

Triple-A: Robbie Erlin was activated from the temporary inactive list to start in El Paso, where he allowed nine runs and recorded 10 outs. Jake Reed was moved to the developmental list.

Double-A: Pitcher Jack Little was activated from the injured list after missing nearly four weeks. Infielder Bryson Brigman was transferred to the developmental list.

