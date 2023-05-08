Dodgers vs. Brewers series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers road trip moves on to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for three games at American Family Field, the first of two series between these two teams this season.

Last Thursday’s off day plus the insertion of Gavin Stone for a spot start gave the Dodgers starting pitchers extra rest, and allowed them to reorder the rotation. Tony Gonsolin starts Monday’s series opener on six days rest, making his third start of the season after missing nearly four weeks on the injured list with a sprained left ankle.

Noah Syndergaard will be pitching Tuesday after eight days rest, after getting a “reset” to work on mechanics after a 6.32 ERA in his first six starts with the Dodgers.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez won’t return from the injured list during the series, as he’ll face live pitching in Arizona instead, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Martinez enters Monday having missed the last 12 games with lower back tightness.

Los Angeles and Milwaukee meet again for three games from August 15-17 in a midweek series at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Brewers schedule

Monday, 4:40 p.m. PT

Tony Gonsolin vs. Freddy Peralta

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Tuesday, 4:40 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Eric Lauer (L)

SportsNet LA

Wedneay, 10:40 a.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Wade Miley (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)