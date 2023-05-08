 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers

May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Tony Gonsolin was sharp in his longest outing of the season, but gave up one the Brewers’ two three-run home runs in Milwaukee’s blowout win over the Dodgers on Monday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

2 Total Updates Since
May 8, 2023, 5:02am PDT