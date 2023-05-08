May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3

Tony Gonsolin was sharp in his longest outing of the season, but gave up one the Brewers’ two three-run home runs in Milwaukee’s blowout win over the Dodgers on Monday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 8, 2023, 5:02am PDT
May 8, 2023, 5:02am PDT
-
May 8
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game I chat
The Dodgers battle the Brewers on Monday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
-
May 8
Dodgers vs. Brewers series info
The Dodgers play the Brewers in a three-game series at American Family Field in Milwaukee, the first meeting of the year between the two teams.