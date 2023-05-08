Dodgers notes: Jason Heyward, South Korea, Dodger Stadium

As the Dodgers move on from San Diego to Milwaukee, here are a few stories for your Monday morning.

Jason Heyward talked to Bob Nightengale at USA Today about his chance with the Dodgers, and how he views the team:

“It’s such a good environment here, coming to work, having fun, and having people dedicated to helping you be the best version of yourself,’’ Heyward said. “Their reputation here has really exceeded itself. There’s a lot of good examples to watch, left-handed hitters to watch, examples as far they prepare, the way guys go about their business, pillars like Freddie and Mookie [Betts] and Will Smith. It makes it easier for us.”

J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register has more on the Dodgers especially sloppy defense on Sunday night in San Diego.

A little more on the increasing likelihood that the Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 season with regular season games in South Korea, from Fabian Ardaya, Dennis Lin, and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic.

Jesus Jiménez at the New York Times caught up with descendants of families displaced from the Palo Verde, La Loma, and Bishop communities over six decades ago to clear the way to build Dodger Stadium. A story of a complicated history and the uphill battle that comes with trying to be made whole, and from whom.

Old friend Kenley Jansen has allowed only one run in 11 games this season for the Red Sox, with 16 strikeouts and three walks in 10⅔ innings. He enters the week sitting on 399 career saves, trying to become the seventh pitcher to save 400 games.

Vida Blue, the legendary pitcher who won both the American League Cy Young Award and MVP at age 21 in 1971, died on Saturday. Ronald Blum at the Associated Press has more.

On the latest Three-Inning Save podcast, Jon Weisman joined me to talk Dodgers and the art of enjoying the journey.