Caleb Ferguson placed on paternity list, Dodgers recall Justin Bruihl

Left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson was placed on the paternity list by the Dodgers on Tuesday in Milwaukee, the fifth member of the team to have a baby in the last two-plus weeks. Fellow southpaw Justin Bruihl was recalled.

Ferguson and his wife Carissa announced on Instagram in October that they were expecting their first child this month. First up among new Dodgers dads was Mookie Betts, followed by Evan Phillips. Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol were next, both missing the same three games in Pittsburgh.

Their 2022 teammate Cody Bellinger, now with the Cubs, was on the paternity list from April 25 to 28 with the birth of his second child.

Ferguson this season has a 1.26 ERA in 15 appearances this season, with 14 strikeouts and three walks in 14⅓ innings. He has yet to allow an extra-base hit.

Bruihl was optioned on April 28, and last week was transferred to Low-A Rancho Cucamonga to stay closer to the Dodgers in case he’d be needed once Ferguson got the call. Bruihl pitched one game for the Quakes, tossing a scoreless inning on Wednesday in Lake Elsinore, then pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

In the majors this season, Bruihl allowed one run on four hits in five innings, with a walk and four strikeouts.