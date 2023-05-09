Dodgers vs. Brewers Game II chat

Noah Syndergaard is on the mound for the Dodgers on Tuesday night against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Justin Bruihl is back in the LA bullpen, up for Caleb Ferguson, who is on the paternity list.

Relief pitcher Gus Varland, picked by the Brewers from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft in December, was activated off the injured list by Milwaukee after missing 20 games.

Game info