Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers

May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers got home runs from Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and Miguel Vargas. Noah Syndergaard left after only one inning with a cut on his right index finger, but the bullpen filled in with eight strong innings to beat the Brewers on Tuesday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

4 Total Updates Since
May 8, 2023, 5:02am PDT