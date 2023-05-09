May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2

The Dodgers got home runs from Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and Miguel Vargas. Noah Syndergaard left after only one inning with a cut on his right index finger, but the bullpen filled in with eight strong innings to beat the Brewers on Tuesday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 8, 2023, 5:02am PDT
May 8, 2023, 5:02am PDT
-
May 9
Dodgers offense pounces early on Eric Lauer to beat Brewers
The Dodgers hit three home runs to back a bullpen that needed to pitch eight innings after Noah Syndergaard exited with an injury, in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
-
May 9
Syndergaard leaves after one inning with cut on right index finger
Noah Syndergaard left his Tuesday start for the Dodgers in Milwaukee after just one inning with a cut on his right index finger.
-
May 9
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game II chat
The Dodgers battle the Brewers on Tuesday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
-
May 8
Dodgers vs. Brewers series info
The Dodgers play the Brewers in a three-game series at American Family Field in Milwaukee, the first meeting of the year between the two teams.