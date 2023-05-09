Eddys Leonard, Alec Gamboa, Austin Gauthier win minor league player of week awards

In what has become a weekly tradition, a trio of Dodgers minor leaguers won player or pitcher of the week honors. For the week ending May 7, the award winners are Eddys Leonard and Alec Gamboa from Double-A Tulsa, and Austin Gauthier from High-A Great Lakes.

Three Dodgers minor leaguers have won weekly honors in each of the last four weeks:

April 10-16: OF Andy Pages (Double-A), RHP Ben Casparius (High-A), 3B Phil Nevin (Low-A)

April 17-23: C Hunter Feduccia (Triple-A), IF Jorbit Vivas (Double-A), C Dalton Rushing (High-A)

April 24-30: RHP William Cuevas (Triple-A), RHP Yon Castro (High-A), Chris Newell (Low-A)

May 1-7: SS Leonard (Double-A), LHP Gamboa (Double-A Tulsa), IF Gauthier (Low-A)

Leonard was on fire last week for the Drillers, collecting 10 hits in 20 at-bats with two home runs, four doubles, drove in six runs, and scored five to win Midwest League player of the week. Those were the first extra-base hits and RBI for Leonard on the season, whose OPS rose from .376 to .633 in one week.

Eddys Leonard hit his first home run of the season AND hit a double that brought in 2 runs! Here's to your player of the game brought to you by @918Chiro! pic.twitter.com/6D8sEdXPZR — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 3, 2023

The left-hander Gamboa pitched twice in bulk relief last week for Tulsa without allowing a hit. He totaled 5⅓ innings with no runs and six strikeouts, walking one to win Midwest League pitcher of the week.

Gauthier has been on fire all season for Great Lakes, but last week reached base 20 times in 30 plate appearances, with three three-hit games, four extra-base hits, and eight RBI to win Midwest League player of the week. On the season, the infielder — a non-drafted free agent signed in 2021 out of Hofstra — leads the league in batting average (.429), on-base percentage (.533), OPS (1.140), hits (36), and runs scored (23).