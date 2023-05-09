Noah Syndergaard leaves after one inning with cut on right index finger

Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard left his start on Tuesday night in Milwaukee after just one inning, with a cut on his right index finger.

Syndergaard’s start was interrupted before it even began, as he had to retreat to the clubhouse with trainer Yosuke Nakajima after his warmup pitches in the first inning. After a few minutes, Syndergaard returned to pitch. He allowed a single and walk, but escaped the first inning scoreless thanks to a great catch at the left field wall by Chris Taylor followed by a groundball double play.

Syndergaard did not return to pitch the bottom of the second inning. He was shown in the Dodgers dugout during the top of the inning on SportsNet LA with his right index finger covered in blood.

On the season, Syndergaard has a 6.12 ERA in seven starts, with 21 strikeouts and five walks in 32⅓ innings. He threw 20 pitches on Tuesday.

Should the Dodgers need to place Syndergaard on the injured list, his schedule lines up perfectly with Gavin Stone, who threw 91 pitches in 5⅓ innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday in Round Rock, and would be on five days rest next Monday should Syndergaard not be available to pitch.

Stone made his major league debut on May 3 at Dodger Stadium against the Phillies, allowing five runs (four earned) in four innings). He was optioned to Triple-A on Friday, and can’t be recalled until May 20 unless replacing a player going on the injured list, paternity list, or some other related list.