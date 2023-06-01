Dodgers minors: Thayron Liranzo, Diego Cartaya, Yonny Hernández

A pair of home runs by catchers highlighted Wednesday’s action in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

With Chris Newell getting promoted to High-A, the spotlight on the Rancho Cucamonga lineup turns to catcher Thayron Liranzo, who hit a three-run home run on Wednesday for the Quakes.

That was the ninth home run of May for Liranzo, who was signed by the Dodgers out of the Dominican Republic in 2021. On the season, Liranzo’s 13 home runs and .573 slugging percentage each rank second in the California League to Newell, who has now moved on. Liranzo is hitting .266/.386/.573 on the season. He was the designated hitter for the 11th time on Wednesday, in addition to his 23 starts behind the plate.

Liranzo doesn’t turn 20 years old until July 5.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Both teams tallied four-run innings early, but a single run in the top of the fifth was the final run of the game, proving decisive in Oklahoma City’s loss to the Reno Aces (D-backs).

Yonny Hernández was one of four OKC batters with two hits. The switch-hitter doubled batting left-handed, and hit a three-run home run batting right-handed, the latter a rarity.

Just the sixth career homer by Hernández and his first in nearly one year to the day (6/1/22). https://t.co/MKRZty6nkS — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) June 1, 2023

Zack Burdi, claimed by the Dodgers off waivers from the Rays on Friday, made his organization debut with a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two while working around a double.

Double-A Tulsa

A six-run third inning put the hurt on Kyle Hurt and the Drillers in a loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins). The right-hander allowed six runs while recording seven outs, one more run than Hurt gave up in his first 27 innings of the season before Wednesday.

Diego Cartaya homered for the third straight game, and also doubled, showing signs of life at the plate after a poor start to the season for the Dodgers top prospect. Cartaya was in a 2-for-27 slump before his current four-game hitting streak, during which he has seven hits in 15 at-bats.

Imanol Vargas also hit a solo home run to account for Tulsa’s other run.

High-A Great Lakes

Consecutive ground-rule doubles in the seventh inning broke a tie and lifted Great Lakes to a road win over the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), the seventh straight win for the Loons.

With Griffin Lockwood-Powell on first with one out after a walk, Jake Vogel hit a ground-rule double to right center field. Chris Alleyne followed with a ground-rule double to left center to score both.

Vogel had two of Great Lakes’ six hits, and also stole a base.

Starter Robbie Peto struck out five in 4⅔ innings, allowing two runs. Hyun-il Choi covered the sixth through eighth innings with two outs, working around four hits to keep Beloit off the board, earning his second win in as many games over the last week, his first two appearances of the season.

Third baseman Luis Diaz scored the Loons’ second run of the game in an unconventional manner. Diaz was on third with runners at the corners in the third inning, and tried to catch pitcher Greg Bierman napping on a throw back to the mound. Caught in a rundown, the throw home hit Diaz and bounced away, allowing him to score.

Diaz did not get a stolen base, despite what this tweet says.

Luis Yanel Diaz got caught in a rundown … and turned it into a run!



The @Dodgers prospect steals home for the @greatlakesloons: pic.twitter.com/7RHVvrAzew — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 1, 2023

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Despite blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning, the Quakes won a wild game on a walk-off wild pitch to beat the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) in the 12th inning.

Josue De Paula scored on Liranzo’s three-run shot with one of his two walks. The 18-year-old De Paula, batting third and playing right field in his second game in Low-A, singled in the first for his first hit in full-season ball.

Shortstop Rayne Doncon added a two-run home run in the seventh inning, and also doubled.

Peter Heubeck struck out seven in 3⅓ innings, allowing a run. The seven strikeouts tied a season-high for the right-hander, also done on April 26 and May 19.

Quakes pitchers set a franchise record with 23 strikeouts, include 21 in the first nine innings which matched the old record.

Transactions

Triple-A: Infielder Bryson Brigman joined Oklahoma City from Tulsa. The 27-year-old also played three games with OKC in April. In limited duty, Brigman is hitting .188/.263/.203 in 21 games between Tulsa and Oklahoma City, starting games at shortstop, second base, and even right field.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule