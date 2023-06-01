Dodgers notes: Michael Grove, Noah Syndergaard, Maddux Bruns

Michael Grove will start for the Dodgers on Saturday against the Yankees, which was fairly obvious once Gavin Stone was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday. But manager Dave Roberts made it official on Wednesday morning, telling reporters before the series finale against Washington.

Grove has been on the injured list since April 21 with a right groin strain. The right-hander made two rehab starts for Oklahoma City, striking out 14 in 10 innings while allowing two runs.

Links

Despite heavy roster turnover and a bevy of injuries, the Dodgers at the moment have the best record in the National League. Kyle Glaser at Baseball America wrote about LA’s staying power. Says J.D, Martinez of Andrew Friedman: “He builds a team with depth. So, you have situations where you see around (that) we’re hurting in certain areas, but we’re able to bring guys up and impact the team right away.”

Mirjam Swanson at the Orange County Register wonders if the Dodgers can’t fix Noah Syndergaard, who can?

Zach Buchanan at The Athletic profiled pitcher Maddux Bruns, the Dodgers’ first-round draft pick in 2021, as well as how the Dodgers have been able to develop pitchers with stuff incredible enough to overcome iffy command.

Friday is being celebrated as Lou Gehrig Day across Major League Baseball, and among the promotions is 30 signed bats from a players — one from each team — to be auctioned off to raise money for the Healy & AMG Center for ALS. Mookie Betts is the Dodger whose signed bat will be auctioned off by MLB beginning Friday.

For those of you watching Dodgers games on MLB.tv, and who don’t see the local ads, Orel Hershiser has a series of spots for Rotolo Cheverolet that hit all the classic cheesy local commercial notes. Here’s the latest.