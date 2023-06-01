Dodgers vs. Yankees series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Yankees play each other for the first time in four years, and this time won’t be wearing awful Spy vs. Spy uniforms like they did during MLB players weekend back in 2019.

This year both Los Angeles and New York are playing similarly. The Dodgers are 34-23 with a +57 run differential, and the Yankees are 34-24 with a +40. The Dodgers are in first place by a half-game over Arizona in the National League West, while the Yankees are in third place, six games back in a stacked American League East.

This is the sixth year the Dodgers and Yankees have met in interleague play, splitting 16 games. The Dodgers are 5-6 against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

Saturday’s game will be exclusively televised by Fox, with Joe Davis and John Smoltz on the call. Sunday night is only on ESPN, called by Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez.

Dodgers vs. Yankees schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Luis Severino

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. Gerrit Cole

Fox

Sunday, 4:08 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Domingo Germán

ESPN