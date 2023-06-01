Dodgers acquire pitcher Ricky Vanasco from Rangers

The Dodgers on Thursday acquired right-handed pitcher Ricky Vanasco from the Rangers for minor league left-hander Luis Valdez.

Vanasco pitched in only two games this season for Double-A Frisco, allowing 10 runs (six earned) in 2⅓ innings, with four walks, two hit batters, and two strikeouts after missing the first six-plus weeks of the season with a left knee injury suffered in spring training.

The Rangers designated Vanasco for assignment on Monday.

The 24-year-old Vanasco last season had a 4.68 ERA in 23 starts — 21 with High-A Hickory before joining Frisco — with 118 strikeouts (28.9-percent K rate) and 52 walks in 92⅓ innings.

Vanasco was drafted by Texas in the 15th round in 2017 out of high school in Florida. He had Tommy John surgery in September 2020 that wiped out his entire 2021 campaign.

He was rated the Rangers’ No. 27 prospect by MLB Pipeline, with this scouting report:

Vanasco worked in the mid-90s and hit 99 mph with bat-missing carry on his four-seam fastball before getting hurt, then operated more at 92-95 last year. The Rangers believe a nagging hip issue saved his velocity and were encouraged when he flashed some 97-98 mph heat this January. His low-80s curveball can reach 85 mph and be a hammer at its best, though it was inconsistent in 2022.

The Rangers added Vanasco to their 40-man roster in November 2021. He’s using his second option year this season.

Zack Burdi was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Vanasco. Burdi’s time with the Dodgers lasted six days, claimed off waivers last Friday from the Rays. The 28-year-old right-hander appeared in one game for Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out two in a scoreless inning on Wednesday night.

Valdez had a 3.12 ERA in eight games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, with 24 strikeouts and 14 walks in 17⅓ innings. The 19-year-old left-hander was signed out of Mexico in 2019.