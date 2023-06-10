Devin Mann homers twice in Oklahoma City win

It was a great Friday for Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Great Lakes. Those three Dodger affiliates all won while Rancho Cucamonga’s rally was just a few runs short.

Player of the day

Oklahoma City’s Devin Mann had his second three-hit game in the current series against El Paso and on Friday, two of his three hits were home runs. The first home run opened the scoring in this game.

For time this series, Devin Mann goes yard!



His two-run shot gives the Dodgers an early lead. pic.twitter.com/S76cCtSzza — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 10, 2023

And the second home run added to a ninth inning rally that gave the Dodgers a four-run victory.

And now Devin Mann makes it back-to-back with his second homer of the night! pic.twitter.com/iw898b1Qpi — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 10, 2023

Will the this Louisville Cardinal join former collegiate teammates Will Smith and Bobby Miller on the Dodgers this season? The 26-year old has played at first base, second base, third base and the outfield this season. Mann is currently hitting .302/.407/.547 with 23 doubles and seven home runs.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Ryan Ward and Devin Mann hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 14-10 on Friday. Keegan Curtis gave up four runs in the eighth inning but as the pitcher of record, Curtis picked up his second win of the season.

And while the Dodger offense produced those 14 runs and had 17 hits, their pitching gave up all of those runs and 16 hits. Gavin Stone did not pitch well as he allowed 10 hits and six runs in four innings. In two starts since his return from Los Angeles, Stone has pitched 8⅔ innings and given up 9 runs and 15 hits. Stone also has 9 strikeouts against 7 walks.

Mann started the scoring with a two-run homer. The Dodgers scored their third run using Yonny Hernandez’s legs.

Unable to post this earlier but btw YONNY HERNÁNDEZ STOLE HOME! pic.twitter.com/qxm5GGDIPM — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 10, 2023

Bryson Brigman had two run-scoring singles as the Dodgers eventually pushed their lead to 10-6 after six innings. However in the bottom of the eighth, four consecutive singles, a stolen base and two sacrifice flies tied the game at 10-10.

But after El Paso tied the game, the Dodgers scored four runs in the ninth. That rally began with a Ryan Ward solo home run.

Ryan Ward big time big fly!



Dodgers take the lead in the 9th inning! pic.twitter.com/M9AUILCpkd — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 10, 2023

Devin Mann made it back-to-back with his second home run of the game. Justin Yurchak doubled home Hunter Feduccia and Brigman to give the Dodgers a four run lead again.

Jake Reed was able to close out the game and the Dodgers maintained their eight-game lead over Round Rock.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers took an early lead and would eventually hold on to a 5-4 win over Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) to take over first place. Emmet Sheehan gave up more than a run in a start for the first time since April 22nd.

In his last 30 innings before Friday’s start, Sheehan had given up two runs and 11 hits. Though 11 walks was a little high, Sheehan had also 48 strikeouts in those 30 innings.

However on Friday, Sheehan pitched four innings and allowed two runs and four hits. His five strikeouts were almost matched by walking four.

Braydon Fisher struck out five in his two scoreless innings and he picked up the win. Antonio Knowles gave up a double and a walk before getting the last two outs and getting the save for the Drillers.

Jose Ramos was the offensive star for the Drillers. In the third inning, Ramos hit his 11th home run of the season to make it 3-0.

Light the flame Ramos has hit a 2-run home run pic.twitter.com/amCBj1Eqqu — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 10, 2023

And in the seventh inning, Ramos doubled to score Jorbit Vivas and gave the Drillers their fifth run of the game.

High-A Great Lakes

Six pitchers combined to pitch a shutout in the Loons 5-0 win over Lake County Captains (Guardians). Yon Castro, Christian Suarez, Michael Hobbs, Mitchell Tyranski, Benony Robles and Jack Dreyer were able to keep the Captains off the scoreboard.

Chris Newell hit a solo home run to give the Loons a one-run lead. It was Newell’s third hoe run in ten games at Great Lakes and his 17th overall this season.

A ground out scored the second run for the Loons in the sixth inning. And then Luis Yanel Diaz gave the Loons all the cushion they needed with a two-out three-run homer to make it 5-0 in the seventh.

We see you Diaz!



Bottom 7, Loons lead 5-0 pic.twitter.com/yhrfvHNczl — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) June 10, 2023

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes fell behind 6-0 before rallying and falling short in their 6-4 loss to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners). Pitchers Jared Karros and David Tiburcio each gave up three runs and five hits in their outings for the Quakes.

The Quakes did not score until Dayton Dooney hit his first home run, a two-run shot to make it 6-2 in the eighth inning. In the ninth inning, a wild pitch and a Nick Biddison double added two more runs. However both Luis Rodriguez and Kenneth Betancourt struck out while representing the potential tying run.

The Quakes struck out 13 times in their defeat on Friday.

Transactions

Triple-A: Left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery assigned to Oklahoma City

Friday scores

Saturday schedule