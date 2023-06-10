June 10: Dodgers 9, Phillies 0

Bobby Miller pitched six scoreless innings, and the Dodgers got home runs from David Peralta and J.D. Martinez to rout the Phillies on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Jun 9, 2023, 3:38pm PDT
June 10
Bobby Miller stays spotless, Dodgers rout Phillies
Bobby Miller pitched six scoreless innings for a second consecutive start, and the Dodgers offense broke out to rout the Phillies on Saturday. Andre Jackson helped rest the other relievers heading into Sunday’s bullpen game.
June 10
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game V chat
The Dodgers face the Phillies on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
June 10
Shelby Miller on bereavement list, Andre Jackson up from OKC
The Dodgers placed Shelby Miller on the bereavement list and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
June 9
Dodgers vs. Phillies series info
The Dodgers finish off a road trip with three games against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the second meeting of the season between these two teams.