Dodgers place Shelby Miller on bereavement list, recall Andre Jackson from Triple-A

The Dodgers on Saturday placed Shelby Miller on the bereavement list and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City, in advance of Sunday’s bullpen game in the series finale against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Minimum placement on the bereavement list is three days, which means Miller is out until at least Tuesday. Bereavement leave can last up to seven days. The right-hander pitched two innings on Friday to match his longest outings of the season, throwing 28 pitches.

Julio Urías was originally planned to start on Sunday, but he’s still feeling discomfort in his left hamstring and has been pushed back. In retrospect, it makes a lot more sense that Jackson only pitched one inning in his start on Thursday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, after pitching four innings in each of his two previous games and three innings before that.

Related Dodgers 2023 injured list tracker

The Dodgers will use a bullpen game on Sunday, and Jackson seems poised to give them some semblance of long relief. This is Jackson’s fourth stint in the majors this season. He’s allowed 13 runs on 19 hits in 14⅔ innings with 13 strikeouts and three walks.

Jackson has allowed five home runs in the majors, tied with Phil Bickford for most in the Dodgers bullpen, though four of those long balls came in one game, on April 14 against the Cubs. Jackson has allowed only three home runs in 29⅓ innings between the majors and minors since then.