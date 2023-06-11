June 11: Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

The Dodgers bullpen game meant more pitchers gave up runs, losing the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Jun 7, 2023, 5:05am PDT
June 11
No relief as Dodgers lose 7-3
Phillies score seven runs and collect 13 hits in win
June 11
Dodgers call up Adam Kolarek, option Andre Jackson
The Dodgers called up Adam Kolarek from Triple-A and optioned Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City.
June 9
Dodgers vs. Phillies series info
The Dodgers finish off a road trip with three games against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the second meeting of the season between these two teams.
June 9
Julio Urías isn’t yet ready to return to Dodgers rotation
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías is still feeling discomfort in his left hamstring, and won’t be activated to start on Sunday after all. He’s likely to miss another two weeks or so, likely needing a minor league rehab start.
June 7
Notes: Almonte’s slider, Urías starts Sunday
Yency Almonte reveals how he has been able to tweak his slider in hopes of becoming a mainstay within the Dodgers’ bullpen, plus updates on the Dodgers’ bullpen fence renovations, and more on James Outman, Miguel Vargas, and Julio Urias.