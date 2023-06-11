 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game VI chat

By Craig Minami
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Dodgers will attempt to win their weekend series against the Phillies today and break even on their road trip. Caleb Ferguson will be making his eighth career start as he will begin the rollout of relievers for this bullpen game.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Phillies
  • Ballpark: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
  • Time: 10:35 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

