No relief as Dodgers lose 7-3

The Dodgers decided to use their bullpen arms on Sunday and the results were not great as the Phillies won the game 7-3. The Dodgers used eight relievers and only the last one, Brusdar Graterol, not allow anyone on base.

The loss combined with another win for the Diamondbacks puts then 3½ games behind Arizona in the National League West.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker kept the Dodgers off balance and pitched five scoreless innings to get the win. Walker had given up 8 runs to the Dodgers in May but he was very effective on Sunday.

Opener Caleb Ferguson gave up the first run of the game when Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper had consecutive singles in the first inning.

Victor Gonzalez held the Phillies scoreless in the second but Taylor Scott gave up a leadoff double to Turner and then intentionally walked Harper. A double steal would lead to two more runs when Bryson Stott blooped a single in front of centerfielder Jason Heyward.

After five innings, Walker was removed and the Dodgers immediately scored when Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run. But again the Phillies were able to answer back as a walk, single and then a bunt single made it 4-1.

Jason Heyward cut the deficit to two runs with his solo home run in the seventh inning. However, Nick Robertson was not effective and was fortunate to only give up three runs, two coming on Castellanos’s home run.

The Dodgers had one more chance when they loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth. But a fielder’s choice followed by both J.D. Martinez and Chris Taylor striking out left the Dodgers behind by four.

Former Dodger Craig Kimbrel was able to retire the side in order to close out the win for the Phillies.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Freddie Freeman (13), Jason Heyward (7), Nick Castellanos (8)

WP — Taijuan Walker (6-3): 5 IP, 2 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

LP — Caleb Ferguson (3-3): 1 IP, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers return home to Dodger Stadium and they will host the Chicago White Sox for three games beginning on Tuesday evening.

Tony Gonsolin and Lance Lynn will take the mound for their respective teams. First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 PM PDT and will be on SportsNet LA.